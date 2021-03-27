NA-249 by-election: PSP campaign in full swing

KARACHI: The campaign of the Pak Sarzameen Party in connection with NA-249 by-election is in full swing. PSP chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal, who is the party candidate in NA-249 by-election, has started a series of corner meetings at various neighborhoods of the constituency in which a large number of people are participating.

Addressing one such corner meeting on Friday, he said he had tried his utmost to resolve the issues of Karachi during his mayorship when Karachi was ranked among the 12 fastest growing cities of the world, but today it was ranked among the worst cities in the world.

Due to the incompetence of the rulers, Karachi had turned into a garbage dump today, he alleged. Only the PSP has the solution to Karachi’s problems, he said. Kamal said that he had held various positions from MPA to Senator.

“By the grace of God, our politics is like reverence. Our greatest achievement is to end the politics of hatred from country forever and to unite brothers with each other,” he said. According to a party statement, various communities and people announced their full support.

