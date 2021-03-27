Independence Day of Bangladesh 26th March: Destinations, cities & towns in Bangladesh

The country of Bangladesh has been divided into six administrative divisions. Dhaka is a fascinating city that is filled with history and culture. A colorful, bustling city, Dhaka is home to such attractions as Baitul Mukarram, Dhakeshwari Temple, The University of Dhaka, Ramna Park and more. Known as the ‘city of mosques and muslin’, you won’t want to miss out on the vibrant city of Dhaka.

The Chittagong Division covers much of southern Bangladesh. Chittagong is the main city in this division and is known as the country’s main seaport. There are many natural attractions in the area that are worth exploring, including the renowned Foy’s Lake. Also worth a visit are the World War II Cemetary, the Ethnological Museum, Patenga Beach, Shrine of Bayazid Bostami, and the Court Building.

The Sylhet Division, with the main city of Sylhet, is probably best known for its production of exceptional tea. Many religious sites are found here and thus it is considered holy by both Hindus and Muslims. Be sure to stop off at the following attractions in Sylhet: Shrine of Hazrat Shah Jalal, Gour Gobinda Fort, Osmani Museum, Tilagorh Eco Park, Monipuri Para and Shahi Eidgah.

Located in the north west of Bangladesh is the Rajshahi Division. Landmarks to look out for in this area include the Varendra Research Museum, Shona Mosque, Dighapatia Palace, Mohasthangar and Sompur Bihar.

The Khulna Division is located in the south west, lying in the Ganges Delta. Its main city is Khulna, where you will find the Khan Jahan Ali Bridge and Mongla Port. Khulna is well known as a producer of shrimp, so visit a seafood restaurant when in the city. Also lying in the Ganges Delta is the Barisal Division, with its main city of Barisal. There are many fine activities and attractions to occupy visitors. Be sure to check out Durga Sagar, Bell’s Park, and Kuakata beach.

Indeed, the destinations in Bangladesh have much to offer and you will certainly return home with many fond memories.

Barisal Division, Bangladesh

Located in south-central Bangladesh, Barisal Division is one of the six divisions of the country, the other five being Chittagong Division, Dhaka Division, Khulna Division, Sylhet Division and Rajshahi Division. Barisal Division is divided into six districts (zillas), namely Barisal, Barguna, Bhola, Jhalokati, Pirojpur and Patuakhali, each with their own unique places of interest for tourists to visit.

In the vicinity of Barisal city is the lake and picnic area of Durga Sagar which is popular with both locals and visitors. Birding enthusiasts will appreciate the variety of birdlife, especially in winter when migrant birds are plentiful. Not too far from Durga Sagar lie the ancient ruins of a palace that was once home to a local Lord and his family. On the banks of the River Kirtonkhola within city limits is the picturesque Bell’s Park, while the scenic Kuakata beach of the Patuakhali zillas just a short distance away.

Places of interest in Barguna zilla include the Bibichini Mosque in Betagi, the Buddhist temple and academy in Taltali and two mass graves from the Liberation War. Barguna and Jhalokati zillas are known for their quality bamboo and cane work, as well as weaving, tailoring, woodwork, jewelry and pottery manufacturing. Historic sites in Jhalokati zilla include the Sujabad Fort, Surichora Jami Mosque, Madabar Mosque and the 18th century Civil Court Building in the town of Jhalokati. With its scattering of small forests, Pirojpur zilla is very scenic and visitors can explore its many waterways by means of boats and steamers, while traditional rickshaws are a popular method of transport in the town.

Explore Dhaka Division, Bangladesh

Dhaka Division is made up of 17 districts (zillas). Dhaka, is located in the district of the same name within the Dhaka Division. As the most populous city in Bangladesh, Dhaka is the center of commercial, industrial, educational, cultural and political activity. This fascinating city, with its more than 400,000 rickshaws, is a prime tourist destination for visitors who want to enjoy aspects of the rich historical and cultural heritage of Bangladesh.

Places of interest to visit in the Dhaka Division of Bangladesh include the beautiful Star Mosque (Tara Masjid), Dhakeshwari Temple and Lalbagh Fort in Dhaka city; the Kalinarayana Temple and Vawal Rajbari in Joydebpur; and the Wari-Bateshwar ruins in Narsingdi zilla. The Narsingdi zilla is the center of the thriving textile craft industry in Bangladesh.

Richest Archeological Region in Bangladesh orchards, Hundreds of litchie and Mango and other agricultural products such as carrots, meat and potatoes, form a part of the picturesque countryside and economy of the Rajshahi Division. Located on the rivers of Jamuna and Padma, this division is known for its fertile land and wonderful destinations, making it a very popular region for tourists to explore. A four hour journey outside of Dhaka, the Rajshahi Division is a wonderful and diverse region of Bangladesh to explore, that offers excellent rail and road networks and airports in some of its major cities. Cities such as Saidpur, Rangpur, Bogra and Rajshahi, are all recommended destinations within this division.

Division of Archeological Wonder and Largest Tea Gardens in the World

One of the most picturesque and archeological rich regions in Bangladesh, is the Sylhet Division. Its economic industries have become a part of the attractions to the region, as landscapes are filled with fragrant orange and pineapple gardens and breathtaking tea plantations.

As mentioned, the Sylhet Division is blanketed in tea plantations, but it is also home to the worlds’ largest tea gardens, of which the Teliapara Tea Garden in Habiganj is the most famous. The city of Habiganj also happens to be a major city in the division and the archeological capital of the region. Here, visitors can explore sights such as the Mosque of Uchail, Bagala Matar Mandir, Putijuri Jami Mosque, Bithangal Akhra, Kuri-tila, Murarbandar Dargah Sharif and much more. The capital city of the division, Sylhet, adds to the long list of attractions in the division, offering noteworthy sites including the Shrine of Hazrat Shah Jalal, Kean Bridge, Osmani Museum, Lakdi Toda Tea Garden, Gour Govinda Fort, Tilagorgh Eco Park and Parjatan Corporation Resort. With so many attractions and activities in only two of the destinations in the region, visitors have only explored the tip of the iceberg, as each breathtaking village, city and town, gives tourists the opportunity to discover their own unique history and monuments.

