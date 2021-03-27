Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
PICIC Insurance Limited 26-03-2021 16:30
Askari Life Assurance
Company Ltd 26-03-2021 11:30
Summit Bank Limited 26-03-2021 11:00
Habib Bank Limited 26-03-2021 12:00
Fatima Fertilizer Company Ltd 26-03-2021 11:00
The Crescent Star
Insurance Company Ltd 26-03-2021 16:30
Progressive Insurance
Company Ltd 29-03-2021 15:00
Wyeth Pakistan Ltd 29-03-2021 12:30
Saif Power Limited 29-03-2021 12:30
Asia Insurance Company Ltd 29-03-2021 15:00
Pakistan Refinery Limited 30-03-2021 9:30
Agritech Limited 30-03-2021 14:30
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 30-03-2021 13:30
Premier Insurance Ltd 31-03-2021 12:00
Service Industries Limited 31-03-2021 11:00
The Pakistan General
Insurance Co. Ltd 31-03-2021 10:00
Pakistan International
Container Terminal Ltd 31-03-2021 12:30
Habib Insurance Company Ltd 31-03-2021 14:00
Sakrand Sugar Mills Ltd 31-03-2021 15:00
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd 01-04-2021 12:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited 28-04-2021 14:30
=========================================================
