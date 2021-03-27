KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=================================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =================================================================================================================== The United Insurance 31.12.2020 Nil 414.554 1.41 30.04.2021 23.04.2021 to Co. of Pakistan Ltd Year End 10.00.a.m. 30.04.2021 AGM Fatima Fertilizer 31.12.2020 25% (F) 13,274.691 6.32 26.04.2021 20.04.2021 to Company Limited Year End 11.00.a.m 26.04.2021 AGM Askari Life Assurance 31.12.2020 Nil (238.801) (2.09) 26.04.2021 18.04.2021 to Company Limited Year End 11.00.a.m 26.04.2021 AGM Hascol Petroleum 30.09.2020 - - (20,939.878) (21.10) Ltd. (Unconsolidated) Nine Month Hascol Petroleum 30.09.2020 - - (20,990.221) (21.15) Ltd. (Consolidated) Nine Month Pakistan Stock - - - - 19.04.2021 13.04.2021 to Exchange Limited 11.00.a.m 19.04.2021 EOGM Mughal Iron & Steel - - - - 19.04.2021 12.04.2021 to Industries Limited 11.45.a.m 19.04.2021 - - - - EOGM Nishat Chunian Ltd. 16.04.2021 10.04.2021 to - - - - 09.00.a.m 16.04.2021 EOGM Packages Limited - - - - - 17.04.2021 (*) to 30.04.2021 Pak Suzuki Motor - 14.04.2021 (#) to Company Limited 22.04.2021 ===================================================================================================================

Indication: (*) Revised dates of Book Closure for entitlement of 225% Dividend already announced by the Company.

(#) Revised dates of Book Closure for entitlement for Annual General Meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021