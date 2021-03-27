Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
27 Mar 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===================================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===================================================================================================================
The United Insurance 31.12.2020 Nil 414.554 1.41 30.04.2021 23.04.2021 to
Co. of Pakistan Ltd Year End 10.00.a.m. 30.04.2021
AGM
Fatima Fertilizer 31.12.2020 25% (F) 13,274.691 6.32 26.04.2021 20.04.2021 to
Company Limited Year End 11.00.a.m 26.04.2021
AGM
Askari Life Assurance 31.12.2020 Nil (238.801) (2.09) 26.04.2021 18.04.2021 to
Company Limited Year End 11.00.a.m 26.04.2021
AGM
Hascol Petroleum 30.09.2020 - - (20,939.878) (21.10)
Ltd. (Unconsolidated) Nine Month
Hascol Petroleum 30.09.2020 - - (20,990.221) (21.15)
Ltd. (Consolidated) Nine Month
Pakistan Stock - - - - 19.04.2021 13.04.2021 to
Exchange Limited 11.00.a.m 19.04.2021
EOGM
Mughal Iron & Steel - - - - 19.04.2021 12.04.2021 to
Industries Limited 11.45.a.m 19.04.2021
- - - - EOGM
Nishat Chunian Ltd. 16.04.2021 10.04.2021 to
- - - - 09.00.a.m 16.04.2021
EOGM
Packages Limited - - - - - 17.04.2021 (*) to
30.04.2021
Pak Suzuki Motor - 14.04.2021 (#) to
Company Limited 22.04.2021
===================================================================================================================
Indication: (*) Revised dates of Book Closure for entitlement of 225% Dividend already announced by the Company.
(#) Revised dates of Book Closure for entitlement for Annual General Meeting.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.