KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

================================================================================================== Date T+2 Dividend/ Name of Company Book Closure of last date Bonus/Right From To AGM cum price Percentage ================================================================================================== MCB Bank Limited 16-03-2021 27-03-2021 150% (F) 12-03-2021 27-03-2021 J.K. Spinning 20-03-2021 27-03-2021 27-03-2021 Mills Limited # JS Bank Limited 22-03-2021 28-03-2021 NIL 29-03-2021 Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited 22-03-2021 29-03-2021 27.5% (F) 18-03-2021 29-03-2021 Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited 22-03-2021 29-03-2021 NIL 29-03-2021 Samba Bank Limited 22-03-2021 29-03-2021 7.50% (F) 18-03-2021 29-03-2021 Meezan Bank Limited 22-03-2021 29-03-2021 20% (F) 18-03-2021 29-03-2021 Faysal Bank Limited 22-03-2021 29-03-2021 NIL 29-03-2021 National Bank of Pakistan 22-03-2021 29-03-2021 NIL 29-03-2021 Wyeth Pakistan Limited 22-03-2021 29-03-2021 25% (F) 18-03-2021 29-03-2021 The Bank of Khyber 23-03-2021 29-03-2021 15% (F), 19-03-2021 29-03-2021 5% B Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd. 19-03-2021 30-03-2021 25% (F) 17-03-2021 30-03-2021 EFG Hermes Pakistan Ltd. 23-03-2021 30-03-2021 NIL 30-03-2021 Flying Cement Co. Ltd. 23-03-2021 30-03-2021 113.64% R 19-03-2021 Dewan Khalid Textile Mills Limited # 23-03-2021 30-03-2021 30-03-2021 Askari Bank Limited 24-03-2021 30-03-2021 30% (F) 19-03-2021 30-03-2021 Engro Fertilizers Limited 24-03-2021 30-03-2021 40% (F) 19-03-2021 30-03-2021 BankIslami Pakistan Limited 24-03-2021 30-03-2021 NIL 30-03-2021 The Bank of Punjab 24-03-2021 30-03-2021 10% (F) 19-03-2021 30-03-2021 Jubilee Life Insurance Company Limited 24-03-2021 30-03-2021 135% (F) 19-03-2021 30-03-2021 Mian Textile 22-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021 Mills Limited # United Bank Limited 23-03-2021 31-03-2021 95% (F) 19-03-2021 31-03-2021 Aruj Industries Limited # 24-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021 Sana Industries Limited 24-03-2021 31-03-2021 28% R## 19-03-2021 Maqbool Textile 24-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021 Mills Ltd. # Gulistan Spinning 24-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021 Mills Ltd. # AN Textile Mills Limited # 24-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021 Zahidjee Textile 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021 Mills Ltd. # EFU General Insurance Ltd. 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 55% (F) 22-03-2021 31-03-2021 EFU Life Assurance Limited 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 105% (F) 22-03-2021 31-03-2021 Zil Limited 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 12.5% (F) 22-03-2021 31-03-2021 Apna Microfinance Bank Limited 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 NIL 31-03-2021 Systems Limited 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 35% (F), 22-03-2021 31-03-2021 10% B Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 17.50% (F) 22-03-2021 31-03-2021 Asim Textile 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021 Mills Limited # The Thal Industries Corporation Limited # 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021 Reliance Weavings Mills Limited # 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021 Saif Textile 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021 Mills Limited # Cyan Limited 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 50% (F) 22-03-2021 31-03-2021 (BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Limited 30-03-2021 31-03-2021 AGP Limited # 26-03-2021 02-04-2021 02-04-2021 Azgard Nine Limited # 27-03-2021 03-04-2021 03-04-2021 Tariq Glass 26-03-2021 06-04-2021 25% B (i) 24-03-2021 06-04-2021 Industries Ltd. # Sunrays Textile 31-03-2021 07-04-2021 200% (i) B 29-03-2021 Mills Limited Indus Dyeing 31-03-2021 07-04-2021 200% (i) B 29-03-2021 & Manufacturing Company Limited ==================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at P remium of Rs.5/- per share **

Right issue at Premium of Rs.40/- per share ##

Preference Right Shares ***

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021