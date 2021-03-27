KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
==================================================================================================
Date T+2 Dividend/
Name of Company Book Closure of last date Bonus/Right
From To AGM cum price Percentage
==================================================================================================
MCB Bank Limited 16-03-2021 27-03-2021 150% (F) 12-03-2021 27-03-2021
J.K. Spinning 20-03-2021 27-03-2021 27-03-2021
Mills Limited #
JS Bank Limited 22-03-2021 28-03-2021 NIL 29-03-2021
Standard Chartered Bank
(Pakistan) Limited 22-03-2021 29-03-2021 27.5% (F) 18-03-2021 29-03-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Bin
Qasim Limited 22-03-2021 29-03-2021 NIL 29-03-2021
Samba Bank Limited 22-03-2021 29-03-2021 7.50% (F) 18-03-2021 29-03-2021
Meezan Bank Limited 22-03-2021 29-03-2021 20% (F) 18-03-2021 29-03-2021
Faysal Bank Limited 22-03-2021 29-03-2021 NIL 29-03-2021
National Bank of Pakistan 22-03-2021 29-03-2021 NIL 29-03-2021
Wyeth Pakistan Limited 22-03-2021 29-03-2021 25% (F) 18-03-2021 29-03-2021
The Bank of Khyber 23-03-2021 29-03-2021 15% (F), 19-03-2021 29-03-2021
5% B
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd. 19-03-2021 30-03-2021 25% (F) 17-03-2021 30-03-2021
EFG Hermes Pakistan Ltd. 23-03-2021 30-03-2021 NIL 30-03-2021
Flying Cement Co. Ltd. 23-03-2021 30-03-2021 113.64% R 19-03-2021
Dewan Khalid Textile
Mills Limited # 23-03-2021 30-03-2021 30-03-2021
Askari Bank Limited 24-03-2021 30-03-2021 30% (F) 19-03-2021 30-03-2021
Engro Fertilizers Limited 24-03-2021 30-03-2021 40% (F) 19-03-2021 30-03-2021
BankIslami Pakistan Limited 24-03-2021 30-03-2021 NIL 30-03-2021
The Bank of Punjab 24-03-2021 30-03-2021 10% (F) 19-03-2021 30-03-2021
Jubilee Life Insurance
Company Limited 24-03-2021 30-03-2021 135% (F) 19-03-2021 30-03-2021
Mian Textile 22-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021
Mills Limited #
United Bank Limited 23-03-2021 31-03-2021 95% (F) 19-03-2021 31-03-2021
Aruj Industries Limited # 24-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021
Sana Industries Limited 24-03-2021 31-03-2021 28% R## 19-03-2021
Maqbool Textile 24-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021
Mills Ltd. #
Gulistan Spinning 24-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021
Mills Ltd. #
AN Textile Mills Limited # 24-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021
Zahidjee Textile 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021
Mills Ltd. #
EFU General Insurance Ltd. 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 55% (F) 22-03-2021 31-03-2021
EFU Life Assurance Limited 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 105% (F) 22-03-2021 31-03-2021
Zil Limited 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 12.5% (F) 22-03-2021 31-03-2021
Apna Microfinance
Bank Limited 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 NIL 31-03-2021
Systems Limited 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 35% (F), 22-03-2021 31-03-2021
10% B
Engro Powergen Qadirpur
Limited 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 17.50% (F) 22-03-2021 31-03-2021
Asim Textile 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021
Mills Limited #
The Thal Industries
Corporation Limited # 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021
Reliance Weavings
Mills Limited # 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021
Saif Textile 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 31-03-2021
Mills Limited #
Cyan Limited 25-03-2021 31-03-2021 50% (F) 22-03-2021 31-03-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Limited 30-03-2021 31-03-2021
AGP Limited # 26-03-2021 02-04-2021 02-04-2021
Azgard Nine Limited # 27-03-2021 03-04-2021 03-04-2021
Tariq Glass 26-03-2021 06-04-2021 25% B (i) 24-03-2021 06-04-2021
Industries Ltd. #
Sunrays Textile 31-03-2021 07-04-2021 200% (i) B 29-03-2021
Mills Limited
Indus Dyeing 31-03-2021 07-04-2021 200% (i) B 29-03-2021
& Manufacturing
Company Limited
==================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Right issue at P remium of Rs.5/- per share **
Right issue at Premium of Rs.40/- per share ##
Preference Right Shares ***
