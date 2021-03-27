ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 27 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================
                                                              Date          T+2          Dividend/
Name of Company                       Book Closure             of        last date     Bonus/Right
                                   From          To           AGM        cum price      Percentage
==================================================================================================
MCB Bank Limited              16-03-2021     27-03-2021    150% (F)      12-03-2021     27-03-2021
J.K. Spinning                 20-03-2021     27-03-2021                                 27-03-2021
Mills Limited #
JS Bank Limited               22-03-2021     28-03-2021       NIL                       29-03-2021
Standard Chartered Bank
(Pakistan) Limited            22-03-2021     29-03-2021    27.5% (F)     18-03-2021     29-03-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Bin
Qasim Limited                 22-03-2021     29-03-2021       NIL                       29-03-2021
Samba Bank Limited            22-03-2021     29-03-2021    7.50% (F)     18-03-2021     29-03-2021
Meezan Bank Limited           22-03-2021     29-03-2021     20% (F)      18-03-2021     29-03-2021
Faysal Bank Limited           22-03-2021     29-03-2021       NIL                       29-03-2021
National Bank of Pakistan     22-03-2021     29-03-2021       NIL                       29-03-2021
Wyeth Pakistan Limited        22-03-2021     29-03-2021     25% (F)      18-03-2021     29-03-2021
The Bank of Khyber            23-03-2021     29-03-2021    15% (F),      19-03-2021     29-03-2021
                                                             5% B
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd.  19-03-2021     30-03-2021     25% (F)      17-03-2021     30-03-2021
EFG Hermes Pakistan Ltd.      23-03-2021     30-03-2021       NIL                       30-03-2021
Flying Cement Co. Ltd.        23-03-2021     30-03-2021    113.64% R     19-03-2021
Dewan Khalid Textile
Mills Limited #               23-03-2021     30-03-2021                                 30-03-2021
Askari Bank Limited           24-03-2021     30-03-2021     30% (F)      19-03-2021     30-03-2021
Engro Fertilizers Limited     24-03-2021     30-03-2021     40% (F)      19-03-2021     30-03-2021
BankIslami Pakistan Limited   24-03-2021     30-03-2021       NIL                       30-03-2021
The Bank of Punjab            24-03-2021     30-03-2021     10% (F)      19-03-2021     30-03-2021
Jubilee Life Insurance
Company Limited               24-03-2021     30-03-2021    135% (F)      19-03-2021     30-03-2021
Mian Textile                  22-03-2021     31-03-2021                                 31-03-2021
Mills Limited #
United Bank Limited           23-03-2021     31-03-2021     95% (F)      19-03-2021     31-03-2021
Aruj Industries Limited #     24-03-2021     31-03-2021                                 31-03-2021
Sana Industries Limited       24-03-2021     31-03-2021     28% R##      19-03-2021
Maqbool Textile               24-03-2021     31-03-2021                                 31-03-2021
Mills Ltd. #
Gulistan Spinning             24-03-2021     31-03-2021                                 31-03-2021
Mills Ltd. #
AN Textile Mills Limited #    24-03-2021     31-03-2021                                 31-03-2021
Zahidjee Textile              25-03-2021     31-03-2021                                 31-03-2021
Mills Ltd. #
EFU General Insurance Ltd.    25-03-2021     31-03-2021     55% (F)      22-03-2021     31-03-2021
EFU Life Assurance Limited    25-03-2021     31-03-2021    105% (F)      22-03-2021     31-03-2021
Zil Limited                   25-03-2021     31-03-2021    12.5% (F)     22-03-2021     31-03-2021
Apna Microfinance
Bank Limited                  25-03-2021     31-03-2021       NIL                       31-03-2021
Systems Limited               25-03-2021     31-03-2021    35% (F),      22-03-2021     31-03-2021
                                                             10% B
Engro Powergen Qadirpur
Limited                       25-03-2021     31-03-2021   17.50% (F)     22-03-2021     31-03-2021
Asim Textile                  25-03-2021     31-03-2021                                 31-03-2021
Mills Limited #
The Thal Industries
Corporation Limited #         25-03-2021     31-03-2021                                 31-03-2021
Reliance Weavings
Mills Limited #               25-03-2021     31-03-2021                                 31-03-2021
Saif Textile                  25-03-2021     31-03-2021                                 31-03-2021
Mills Limited #
Cyan Limited                  25-03-2021     31-03-2021     50% (F)      22-03-2021     31-03-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Limited              30-03-2021     31-03-2021
AGP Limited #                 26-03-2021     02-04-2021                                 02-04-2021
Azgard Nine Limited #         27-03-2021     03-04-2021                                 03-04-2021
Tariq Glass                   26-03-2021     06-04-2021    25% B (i)     24-03-2021     06-04-2021
Industries Ltd. #
Sunrays Textile               31-03-2021     07-04-2021   200% (i) B     29-03-2021
Mills Limited
Indus Dyeing                  31-03-2021     07-04-2021   200% (i) B     29-03-2021
& Manufacturing
Company Limited
==================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at P remium of Rs.5/- per share **

Right issue at Premium of Rs.40/- per share ##

Preference Right Shares ***

