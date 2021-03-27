Markets
Currency notes: exchange rates
27 Mar 2021
KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Friday (March 26, 2021).
=================================
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
=================================
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
=================================
USD 157.06 153.45
GBP 216.17 211.18
EUR 185.01 181.06
JPY 1.4376 1.4045
SAR 41.92 40.86
AED 42.77 41.77
=================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
