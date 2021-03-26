ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
ASC 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 93.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.1%)
DGKC 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.84%)
EPCL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.27%)
FCCL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.66%)
FFBL 27.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.47%)
FFL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
HASCOL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.31%)
HUBC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.48%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.76%)
KAPCO 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.55%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.42%)
PAEL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
POWER 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (7.92%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 41.48 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.67%)
TRG 163.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 30.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,908 Decreased By ▼ -13.15 (-0.27%)
BR30 26,049 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,522 Decreased By ▼ -204.53 (-0.45%)
KSE30 18,722 Decreased By ▼ -127.87 (-0.68%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,091
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
645,356
436824hr
Sindh
264,062
Punjab
207,765
Balochistan
19,427
Islamabad
54,347
KPK
82,677
Turkish lira weakens anew as central bank worries resurface

  • The lira dropped to as far as 8.09 before trimming losses to 1% to stand at 8.01 at 1300 GMT. It has shed some 10% of its value since Naci Agbal was sacked as central bank governor early on Saturday.
  • "The new governor at the very, very least has to hold pat in the April 15 meeting, and ideally with a tightening bias," said Patrick Esteruelas, head of research at Emso Asset management in New York.
Reuters 26 Mar 2021

ISTANBUL: The Turkish lira weakened as much as 2% against the dollar on Friday as worries loomed over President Tayyip Erdogan's surprise move last weekend to replace the central bank governor with a critic of tight monetary policy.

The lira dropped to as far as 8.09 before trimming losses to 1% to stand at 8.01 at 1300 GMT. It has shed some 10% of its value since Naci Agbal was sacked as central bank governor early on Saturday.

In his first comments as governor last weekend, new chief Sahap Kavcioglu sought to calm markets, saying a permanent fall in inflation remained the goal and that an unscheduled rate-setting meeting was not planned. The next meeting is on April 15.

"The new governor at the very, very least has to hold pat in the April 15 meeting, and ideally with a tightening bias," said Patrick Esteruelas, head of research at Emso Asset management in New York.

"But I think that's kind of pie in the sky," he told Reuters, given Erdogan's public calls for lower rates.

"The moment they start to lower rates, the market will effectively be pricing the beginning of a loosening cycle that will bring real rates back into negative territory, not attract foreign inflows and potentially fuel another round of dollarization by locals," Esteruelas said.

Turkish stocks have also been hit by worries over monetary policy and the main Istanbul share index was down 1.7% on Friday. It has lost around 11% of its value so far this week.

Investors meanwhile sold $29.2 million from Turkish lira-denominated bond funds in the week ended March 24, the biggest weekly net selling this year.

