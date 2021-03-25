ANL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.6%)
ASC 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
AVN 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.62%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
DGKC 126.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.04%)
EPCL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.52%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
FFL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
HASCOL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.34%)
HUBC 84.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.41 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.11%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 46.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
PAEL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.18%)
PIBTL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
PPL 90.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.6%)
PRL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
PTC 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.47%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.25%)
TRG 163.99 Increased By ▲ 8.14 (5.22%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.01%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,921 Increased By ▲ 6.52 (0.13%)
BR30 26,052 Increased By ▲ 261.5 (1.01%)
KSE100 45,726 Increased By ▲ 181.97 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,850 Increased By ▲ 49.33 (0.26%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,028
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
640,988
394624hr
Sindh
263,815
Punjab
205,314
Balochistan
19,395
Islamabad
53,684
KPK
81,787
Brazil's new sugar season off to a slow start

Reuters 25 Mar 2021

Mills in Brazil's centre-south area, the world's largest sugar producing region, made a slow start to the 2021/22 season, crushing 43% less cane in the first half of March than last year's volume in the period as dry weather stunted cane growth.

According to a report by industry group Unica released on Thursday, sugar and ethanol plants processed 1.67 million tonnes of cane in the first two weeks of the month versus 2.95 million tonnes a year earlier.

Unica said 21 mills were crushing cane in the period compared to 31 at this time last year. It projects that 54 plants would be operational by the end of the month versus 87 last year.

The new sugar season officially starts in April, but usually plants kick-off cane processing around March if they have fields ready. This year, however, cane development has been impacted by dryer-than-normal weather in central Brazil.

Sugar production in the first half of March, however, was 26% higher than a year ago at 51,000 tonnes. That is because the plants allocated more cane to sugar than to ethanol production in the period compared to last year. They earmarked 31% of cane to sugar production versus only 14% at this time in 2020.

Ethanol production fell 17% to 200 million liters. Unica expects the lockdowns adopted by several cities in the country to stop the spread of coronavirus would negatively impact demand for the fuel in coming weeks.

Brazil's economy Unica sugar season sugar producing

Brazil's new sugar season off to a slow start

