ANL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.6%)
ASC 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
AVN 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.62%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
DGKC 126.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.04%)
EPCL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.52%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
FFL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
HASCOL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.34%)
HUBC 84.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.41 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.11%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 46.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
PAEL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.18%)
PIBTL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
PPL 90.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.6%)
PRL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
PTC 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.47%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.25%)
TRG 163.99 Increased By ▲ 8.14 (5.22%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.01%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,921 Increased By ▲ 6.52 (0.13%)
BR30 26,052 Increased By ▲ 261.5 (1.01%)
KSE100 45,726 Increased By ▲ 181.97 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,850 Increased By ▲ 49.33 (0.26%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,028
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
640,988
394624hr
Sindh
263,815
Punjab
205,314
Balochistan
19,395
Islamabad
53,684
KPK
81,787
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Eleven killed in attacks in western Niger

  • The assailants "encircled the villages" and ran down and killed people who tried to flee, the official said.
AFP 25 Mar 2021

NIAMEY: Eleven people were killed on Wednesday in western Niger, a flashpoint for jihadist attacks, when armed men on motorbikes raided three villages near the Malian border, local officials said.

"The assailants arrived on several motorbikes at around 5pm. They killed three people at Zibane-Koira Zeno, another at Zibane Koira-Tegui and seven more in Gadabo, with one person wounded," an official told AFP on Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

A source close to one of the village chiefs confirmed the toll from the triple attack, the latest in a string of raids in the poor Sahel state that have claimed more than 300 lives since the start of the year.

The assailants "encircled the villages" and ran down and killed people who tried to flee, the official said.

"They made off with animals, set fire to school classrooms and looted a health centre," the source said.

It is the second attack on the three villages in less than a year.

Last May 20 people were killed, also by heavily-armed men who arrived on motorcycles and sped off afterwards towards Mali, according to the authorities.

The villages lie close to each other in a remote part of the Tillaberi region, in the lawless "tri-border" area where the frontiers of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso converge.

On Sunday, 137 people, all of them Tuaregs, were killed in the Tahoua region farther north, also by armed men who arrived on motorbikes.

Niger armed men Malian border

Eleven killed in attacks in western Niger

NAB postpones Maryam Nawaz’s hearing scheduled for March 26

SC restrains ECP from holding re-polling in NA-75 Daska constituency

Pakistani nation stands with people of Kashmir in their freedom struggle: Alvi

IMF approves $500mn tranche, as Pakistan make satisfactory progress

IMF reviews Pakistan’s remedial action linked to noncomplying purchase

Brazil surpasses 300,000 Covid-19 deaths

UK could add France to 'red list' over variants: PM

Pakistan reports 3,946 new COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths in 24 hours amid third wave fears

AstraZeneca says vaccine 76% effective in updated US trial data

Resumption of Indo-Pak trade now in sight

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters