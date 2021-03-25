UK meat exports risk permanent Brexit slump: trade body

LONDON: The UK meat industry faces a "permanent loss" in exports of up to 50 percent after Brexit triggered "mountains of red tape", a trade body has forecast.

In a report Wednesday, the British Meat Processors Association (BMPA) said its members are reporting "systemic weaknesses in the current export system" to the European Union and "a potential permanent loss of trade of between 20 and 50 percent".

Almost three months after Britain officially exited the EU, the UK government "dismissing trade disruption at the borders as simply short-term 'teething problems' is no longer credible", said the BMPA, whose members' exports are overwhelmingly sent to the bloc's member nations.

BMPA chief executive Nick Allen called on the government "to urgently re-engage with both the industry and the EU to work out detailed and lasting solutions".

The association said that following Brexit, the estimated additional cost to the UK meat industry per year to trade with the EU is £90 million-£120 million (104 million euros-139 million euros) per year.

This is owing to a 60-100 percent increase in certification costs for each export consignment.

It added that up to three days were being added to export times, reducing shelf life and value of meat.

EU customers are meanwhile cancelling orders because of longer delays and higher costs to import from the UK, the BMPA said.

"The British meat industry has felt the impact of Brexit more than most," the report added.

At the end of last year, the UK meat industry employed around 97,000 people and was worth an estimated £8.2 billion a year to the country, including about £1.6 billion in total exports.