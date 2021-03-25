Five killed, seven injured in Naltar Valley car shooting

At least five people were killed while seven others sustained injuries after gunmen opened fire on a passenger vehicle.

Police said that the van was on its way from Gilgit to Niltar Bala when it was fired upon at the RC bridge by unidentified suspects.

The injured and deceased were shifted to the Gilgit Hospital for treatment, said police.

The five deceased all hailed from Niltar Bala, where the passenger vehicle was travelling to. Police officials have arrived at the scene and have started gathering evidence for an investigation into the crime.