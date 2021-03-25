63 more Covid-19 patients lose life in country

KARACHI: As many as 63 more patients died of coronavirus in Pakistan during the last 24 hours while 3,946 new virus cases emerged. The country-wide death toll from the virus has surged to 14,028 so far since the outbreak of the disease in February.

According to a Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination report issued on Thursday, a total of 640,988 people have been tested positive for the coronavirus disease in the country since its outbreak in February 2020, out of which 263,815 were in Sindh, 205,314 in Punjab, 19,395 in Balochistan, 81,787 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 53,684 in Islamabad, 4,977 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 12,016 in Azad Kashmir.

However, 588,975 patients have recovered from the disease so far.