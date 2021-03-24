World
Turkey daily COVID-19 cases near 30,000
Updated 25 Mar 2021
ANKARA: Turkey recorded 29,762 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the highest daily number this year, health ministry data showed on Wednesday, continuing to rise sharply after measures to curb the pandemic were eased earlier this month.
The cumulative number of cases stood at 3,091,282, data also showed.
The daily death toll of 146 was the highest since the restrictions were eased, bringing the total death toll to 30,462.
