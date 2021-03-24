AJK PM advises SDMA to be alert to deal with any emergency in rainy season

MURPUR (AJK): AJK Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Wednesday directed the administration and State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) to remain alert and vigilant to deal with any eventuality or any emergency situation during the ongoing spell of torrential rains in the State.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, he urged the state administration and Public Works Department to restore the roads closed due to rains and ensure the availability of machinery for opening of the blocked roads besides providing relief to the affectees.

Meanwhile the AJK Prime Minister has expressed deep sense of shock over a road accident at Makhaila, Ghazi Abad in Bagh district which claimed three human lives besides seriously injuring a person in the mishap as a car with four passengers on board was hit by a big landslide on Wednesday morning.