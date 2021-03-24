ANL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.27%)
World

Egypt's cabinet approves draft budget for FY 2021/22 with 6.6pc deficit

  • The draft budget includes 87.8 billion Egyptian pounds ($5.59 billion) to subsidise supply commodities and farmers, the statement said.
Reuters 24 Mar 2021

CAIRO: Egypt's cabinet approved a draft budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 with an expected 6.6% deficit, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The draft budget includes 87.8 billion Egyptian pounds ($5.59 billion) to subsidise supply commodities and farmers, the statement said.

