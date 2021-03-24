World
Egypt's cabinet approves draft budget for FY 2021/22 with 6.6pc deficit
- The draft budget includes 87.8 billion Egyptian pounds ($5.59 billion) to subsidise supply commodities and farmers, the statement said.
24 Mar 2021
CAIRO: Egypt's cabinet approved a draft budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 with an expected 6.6% deficit, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
The draft budget includes 87.8 billion Egyptian pounds ($5.59 billion) to subsidise supply commodities and farmers, the statement said.
IHC dismisses Yousuf Raza Gillani’s petition challenging Senate chairman election
Egypt's cabinet approves draft budget for FY 2021/22 with 6.6pc deficit
Pakistan to close educational institutes in COVID hotspot till April 11
Ship in blocked convoy in Egypt's Suez Canal on move: report
NPF ratio of Islamic Banking remains well below overall banking industry: SBP
LHC grants interim bail to Maryam Nawaz till April 12 in graft case
Deputy ruler of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan passes away
COVID outbreak: 30 deaths, 3,301 new infections reported in 24 hours
IHC reserves verdict on Gilani's petition challenging Senate chairman election
Middle East quartet calls for 'meaningful' Israel-Palestinian talks
North Korea tested missiles in first challenge to Biden administration: US official
How AstraZeneca's errors eroded US confidence in its Covid shot
Read more stories
Comments