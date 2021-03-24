ANL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.27%)
Bangladesh gets offers in tender to buy 50,000 tonnes rice

Reuters 24 Mar 2021

HAMBURG: The lowest price offered in the tender from Bangladesh's state grains buyer to purchase 50,000 tonnes of rice which closed on Wednesday was estimated at $416.00 a tonne CIF liner out, traders said in initial assessments.

The lowest offer was said to have been submitted by trading company Bagadia Bros.

The non-basmati parboiled rice sought in the tender can come from worldwide origins and shipment to two ports in Bangladesh is required 40 days after contract award.

Bangladesh has issued a series of rice tenders in recent months amid dwindling supplies and a surge in prices of the staple grain after floods damaged its crop.

Bangladesh has also bought in state-to-state deals with India, Thailand and Vietnam, while private traders are allowed to import 1 million tonnes of rice.

The Vietnam Southern Food Corp. has won a contract to export 50,000 tonnes of 5% broken rice to Bangladesh, traders said on Wednesday.

A previous tender from Bangladesh's state grains buyer to purchase 50,000 tonnes of rice closed on March 18 with the lowest offer at $417.71 a tonne CIF liner out. Another tender from Bangladesh also seeking 50,000 tonnes of rice closes March 28.

