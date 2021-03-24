ANL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.27%)
ASC 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
ASL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.69%)
AVN 95.50 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.58%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.08%)
DGKC 125.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.65 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.97%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.94%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.14%)
HASCOL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.31%)
HUBC 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.36%)
KAPCO 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.73%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.97%)
PAEL 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
PIBTL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
POWER 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.7%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.12%)
PRL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
PTC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (11.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.78%)
TRG 155.85 Increased By ▲ 11.85 (8.23%)
UNITY 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By ▲ 23.04 (0.47%)
BR30 25,790 Increased By ▲ 433.89 (1.71%)
KSE100 45,544 Increased By ▲ 136.86 (0.3%)
KSE30 18,801 Increased By ▲ 50.99 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

US durable goods orders drop 1.1pc in February: govt

  • Motor vehicles and parts saw orders decline 8.7 percent, while defense aircraft and parts slumped 3.7 percent.
AFP 24 Mar 2021

WASHINGTON: US durable goods orders fell 1.1 percent last month, government data said on Wednesday, the first month-on-month slump since the worst of the pandemic's business disruptions in April 2020.

The worse-than-expected result was caused by a decline in transportation orders, and ended a streak of nine consecutive monthly increases in the manufactured goods sector, the Commerce Department said.

Analysts blamed bad winter weather for the decline to $254.0 billion in orders, with many sectors seeing decreases last month after January's upwardly revised overall growth of 3.5 percent.

Transportation saw its first monthly decline in five months, falling 1.6 percent to $83.6 billion, even as Boeing posted a surge in new orders that kept it from a worse result.

Excluding transportation, orders fell 0.9 percent, the data said, and excluding defense, they fell 0.7 percent, indicating the turmoil winter storms caused for factories last month.

"The February data are signaling ongoing but slower growth in both business and equipment spending" in the first quarter, Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics said. "The manufacturing sector continues to recover, still supported for now by demand for goods since the pandemic and lean inventories."

Motor vehicles and parts saw orders decline 8.7 percent, while defense aircraft and parts slumped 3.7 percent.

However nondefense aircraft and parts surged 103.3 percent as Boeing booked more new orders than cancelations last month for the first time since November 2019.

The storms hit a variety of other sectors, including machinery, which fell 0.6 percent. Computers and related products declined 1.9 percent amid a global semiconductor shortage.

Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics characterized the data as a stumble in the sector's recovery that does not signal a sustained slowdown.

"We feared an even bigger fall in orders, but the damage was limited by a bigger increase in civilian aircraft orders than appeared to be implied by data from Boeing," he said.

"The pre-storm trend in orders was rising at a rapid and steady pace, and manufacturing surveys remain very strong," Shepherdson added, predicting a return to growth in March.

US durable goods transportation orders manufactured goods sector

US durable goods orders drop 1.1pc in February: govt

Pakistan to close educational institutes in COVID hotspot till April 11

Ship in blocked convoy in Egypt's Suez Canal on move: report

NPF ratio of Islamic Banking remains well below overall banking industry: SBP

LHC grants interim bail to Maryam Nawaz till April 12 in graft case

Deputy ruler of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan passes away

COVID outbreak: 30 deaths, 3,301 new infections reported in 24 hours

IHC reserves verdict on Gilani's petition challenging Senate chairman election

Middle East quartet calls for 'meaningful' Israel-Palestinian talks

North Korea tested missiles in first challenge to Biden administration: US official

How AstraZeneca's errors eroded US confidence in its Covid shot

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters