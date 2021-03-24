ANL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.27%)
Myanmar junta's civilian rivals promise justice for Rohingya

Reuters 24 Mar 2021

One of the leaders of a group of civilian rivals to Myanmar's military junta promised on Wednesday to deliver justice for the country's Rohingya minority, saying they had also suffered at the hands of the military.

Sasa, a medical doctor who goes by one name, has spoken publicly on behalf of a group that includes members of the government that was overthrown by the military in a Feb. 1 coup. He is accused by the military of treason and is in hiding.

But democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi, who headed the civilian government until she was ousted and imprisoned last month, had backed the military and denied genocide, including at the World Court in The Hague.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group says at least 275 people have been killed in a military crackdown on pro-democracy protests against the Feb. 1 coup.

