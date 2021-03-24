ANL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.27%)
ASC 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
ASL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.69%)
AVN 95.50 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.58%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.08%)
DGKC 125.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.65 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.97%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.94%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.14%)
HASCOL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.31%)
HUBC 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.36%)
KAPCO 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.73%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.97%)
PAEL 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
PIBTL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
POWER 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.7%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.12%)
PRL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
PTC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (11.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.78%)
TRG 155.85 Increased By ▲ 11.85 (8.23%)
UNITY 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By ▲ 23.04 (0.47%)
BR30 25,790 Increased By ▲ 433.89 (1.71%)
KSE100 45,544 Increased By ▲ 136.86 (0.3%)
KSE30 18,801 Increased By ▲ 50.99 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU tightens rules on coronavirus vaccine exports

  • The EU was seeking to strike a balance between that "openness" and the imperative to also vaccinate much of its 450-million population.
AFP 24 Mar 2021

BRUSSELS: The EU on Wednesday tightened its rules on Covid-19 vaccine exports, making authorisations contingent on destination countries behaving fairly in return -- particularly vaccine-producing ones.

Officials said this means the European Commission will weigh how needy those countries are, in terms of infection rates and how many vaccines they have, as well as how readily they send vaccines or vaccine ingredients to the EU.

"Open roads should run in both directions," commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said.

"This is why the European Commission will introduce the principles of reciprocity and proportionality into the EU's existing authorisation mechanism," she said, referring to a rule introduced in February.

"We have to ensure timely and sufficient vaccine deliveries to EU citizens. Every day counts," she said, noting that Europe was facing a third wave of infections.

EU officials were adamant the scheme is not a "vaccine export ban" and does not target any country in particular -- though they called out UK-based company AstraZeneca for falling far short on its deliveries to Europe.

AstraZeneca is "not even close" to delivering 30 million doses promised in the first three months of this year -- which were already well below the 120 million they had been under contract to supply -- commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis told a news conference.

The commission early this month backed Italy in using the mechanism to ban a shipment of 250,000 AstraZeneca doses meant for Australia. It was the only time so far a ban has been applied, with 380 other export requests being approved -- including ones sending 11 million doses to Britain.

Britain, however, sees the reinforced export authorisation scheme as a threat to its vaccination programme, which had been powering ahead thanks to smooth AstraZeneca deliveries.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been speaking to EU leaders and the commission in past days to try to head off any bans on shipments from the EU of doses of AstraZeneca or BioNTech/Pfizer vaccines.

A UK government spokesman stressed that "vaccines are an international operation" and said "we will continue to work with our European partners to deliver the vaccine rollout".

The official added that "we remain confident in our supplies and are on track" with the national vaccine rollout.

Under the revised mechanism, a company running a vaccine plant in an EU country is required to apply for export authorisation. The EU country and the commission decide jointly whether or not to grant approval.

Any blocked doses are not seized by the EU, and "it's of course for a company itself to comment what its intentions are" regarding that shipment, Dombrovskis said.

The added scrutiny, however, puts deliberate pressure on companies to factor in Europe's needs compared to the destination country before applying for export approval.

"Some countries have secured already a lot of vaccines, they have already secured a vaccination rate which is much, much higher than in the European Union," one EU official noted.

The EU -- a vaccine-producing powerhouse -- stands out for continuing to allow exports while other countries with big production bases, such as Britain and the United States, use legislation or commercial contracts to keep doses for their populations only, officials said.

The EU was seeking to strike a balance between that "openness" and the imperative to also vaccinate much of its 450-million population.

"If you have a vaccination rate (in a non-EU country) which is already close to 100 percent, why would you need then vaccines to go in there while in other areas in the European Union, for example, there is a lack?" the EU official asked.

The reinforced export evaluation mechanism "helps us in the overall assessment and to make sure that Europe gets its fair share," he said.

EU officials indicated they did not see any immediate problem in terms of reciprocity with non-EU countries such as the US and Switzerland.

They also said they were confident EU leaders would support the stepped-up measures when they held a virtual summit on Thursday, and that the mechanism was compliant with World Trade Organization rules.

Coronavirus EU COVID vaccine Exports

EU tightens rules on coronavirus vaccine exports

Pakistan to close educational institutes in COVID hotspot till April 11

Ship in blocked convoy in Egypt's Suez Canal on move: report

NPF ratio of Islamic Banking remains well below overall banking industry: SBP

LHC grants interim bail to Maryam Nawaz till April 12 in graft case

Deputy ruler of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan passes away

COVID outbreak: 30 deaths, 3,301 new infections reported in 24 hours

IHC reserves verdict on Gilani's petition challenging Senate chairman election

Middle East quartet calls for 'meaningful' Israel-Palestinian talks

North Korea tested missiles in first challenge to Biden administration: US official

How AstraZeneca's errors eroded US confidence in its Covid shot

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters