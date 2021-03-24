Pakistan
Gold prices further decrease by Rs100 to Rs107,200 per tola
- The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant.
24 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs100 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs107,200 against its sale at Rs107,300, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.
The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs85 and was traded at Rs91,907 against Rs91,992 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs84,248 from Rs84,326.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1370 and Rs1174.55 respectively.
The gold price in the international market decreased by $3 and was traded at $1732 against its sale at $1735, the association added.
