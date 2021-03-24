COVID-19 claimed 1,983 lives in IIOJK so far

MIRPUR (AJK): Some 1,983 people have so far lost their lives in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), including 732 in Jammu Division and 1,251 in Kashmir Division.

According to reports reaching here from across the Line of Control on Wednesday, two deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the occupied Kashmir Division during last 24 hours.

Quoting daily media bulletin issued in occupied Srinagar on the novel coronavirus in the IIOJK, 157 new positive cases, 52 from Jammu Division and 105 from Kashmir Division, were reported on Tuesday taking the total number of positive cases to 128,836, 1,983 of then were active.

Some 144,7291 persons were enlisted for observation, including 29,110 in quarantine at facilities operated by the government, 1,410 in isolation and 124,739 in home surveillance.