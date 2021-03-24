ANL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.27%)
Pak-Kashmir diaspora community torch-bearer for Kashmir freedom: Masood Khan

  • Masood Khan thanked Aamir Shiekh for his efforts to promote of peace, security, stability and prosperity in the region and create stronger ties between Norway, Pakistan and AJK.
APP 24 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: AJK President said that the diaspora community all over the world, particularly in Europe and the European Parliament, has become the torch-bearer for the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

Talking to Aamir Shiekh, prominent Norwegian Pakistani leader and head of Foundation Dialogue for Peace, the president said the diaspora community been playing an important role in raising awareness as regards to the human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

President Masood said that the Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora community in Norway has been in the forefront of advocacy of Kashmir cause and has tried to open new avenues for dialogue and diplomacy among all the parties to Kashmir dispute.

The President noted that because of the progressive and forward-looking policies of the Norwegian government, the Pakistani-Kashmiri community has been integrated into the Norwegian society and governance structure. This has also enabled them to influence decision making in the Norwegian government and parliament for the protection and promotion of human rights.

Masood Khan thanked Aamir Shiekh for his efforts to promote of peace, security, stability and prosperity in the region and create stronger ties between Norway, Pakistan and AJK.

Aamir Sheikh apprised the president about the efforts being made in Norway for the promotion of peace in South Asia and the protection of rights of the Kashmiri people.

Shiekh mentioned that he intends to take fresh initiatives to create an enabling environment for peaceful resolution of the outstanding issues between India and Pakistan and for the lasting solution to the Kashmir dispute,said a press release.

Shiekh in the past has played a pivotal role in facilitating the visits of Kjell Magne Bondevik, former PM of Norway and an internationally recognised statesman to Muzaffarabad, Islamabad, Bengaluru and Srinagar. These visits were helpful for exploring space for dialogue and peace.

Pak-Kashmir diaspora community torch-bearer for Kashmir freedom: Masood Khan

