Pakistan

Fawad urges global community to address human rights violation in IIOJK

  • He said Pakistan was heading in right direction in terms of economic stability and prosperity.
APP 24 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary Wednesday urged the international community to take steps to help address the grave human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

India should respect the UN resolutions and must conduct the plebiscite in IIOJK to end the sufferings of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and let them decide their future, minister said this while speaking in a Radio Pakistan's current affair programme.

He said the key to durable peace in South Asia was peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue in accordance with the United Nations Security Council's resolutions.

He said that Kashmir was an unfinished agenda of the partition of the Sub-continent and without resolving it, peace could not be established in the region.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan was heading in right direction in terms of economic stability and prosperity.

Every Pakistani is committed to continue his or her efforts for the peace and stability in the motherland, he said.

