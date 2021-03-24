ANL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.27%)
Rupee gains 46 paisas against dollar

  • Buying and selling rates of dollar were recorded at Rs155.25 and Rs156 respectively.
APP 24 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee strengthened by 46 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs155.39 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs155.85.

According to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs155.25 and Rs156 respectively.

Similarly, the price of euro was depreciated by Rs 2.30 and closed at Rs183.81 against the last day’s trading of Rs185.51, the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.43, whereas a decrease of Rs 3.08 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs213.05 as compared to its last closing of Rs 216.13.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 12 paisas each to close at Rs 42.30 and Rs 41.43 respectively.

