ANL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.27%)
ASC 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
ASL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.69%)
AVN 95.50 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.58%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.08%)
DGKC 125.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.65 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.97%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.94%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.14%)
HASCOL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.31%)
HUBC 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.36%)
KAPCO 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.73%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.97%)
PAEL 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
PIBTL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
POWER 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.7%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.12%)
PRL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
PTC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (11.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.78%)
TRG 155.85 Increased By ▲ 11.85 (8.23%)
UNITY 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By ▲ 23.04 (0.47%)
BR30 25,790 Increased By ▲ 433.89 (1.71%)
KSE100 45,544 Increased By ▲ 136.86 (0.3%)
KSE30 18,801 Increased By ▲ 50.99 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

American Democratic Party delegation calls on Chairman Senate

  • The Chairman senate said that the bilateral relations between the US and Pakistan would be further strengthened.
APP 24 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: An 8-member delegation of American Democratic Party led by Tahir javed called on Chairman senate Sadiq Sanjrani here at Parliament House on Wednesday.

The delegation felicitated Sadiq Sanjrani on being re-elected as a chairman of the upper house of the parliament, said a press release.

The US delegation also congratulated Mirza Muhammad Afridi on being elected as Deputy Chairman Senate.

During the meeting, the Chairman senate said that the bilateral relations between the US and Pakistan would be further strengthened.

Chairman Senate added that significant steps have been taken for promotion of democracy in Pakistan.

He emphasized that Pakistan has played a vital role in eradicating terrorism and further promoting peace in the region.

The US delegation, during the meeting, said that democracy is flourishing in Pakistan which will not only solve the problems of the people but will also help the country move towards prosperity.

While expressing the confidence in the leadership of Pakistan, the delegation said that the steps taken by the country for establishing peace are commendable.

The delegation further said that relations between the two countries have become stronger over time and the new US leadership want to further strengthen its bilateral relations with Pakistan.

The Joe Biden administration wants to further enhance bilateral ties with Pakistan, added the US delegation.

The visiting dignitaries conveyed a goodwill message of the US Senators to the Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Chairman senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi.

The delegation informed the Chairman Senate that many Pakistani are rendering services in the United States and the problems of those Pakistanis residing in the United States are being resolved in an efficient manner.

The US delegation also extended invitation to Chairman and Deputy chairman Senate to visit United states, which was accepted by the the Chairman.

Sadiq Sanjrani Senate chairman

American Democratic Party delegation calls on Chairman Senate

Ship in blocked convoy in Egypt's Suez Canal on move: report

NPF ratio of Islamic Banking remains well below overall banking industry: SBP

LHC grants interim bail to Maryam Nawaz till April 12 in graft case

Deputy ruler of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan passes away

COVID outbreak: 30 deaths, 3,301 new infections reported in 24 hours

IHC reserves verdict on Gilani's petition challenging Senate chairman election

Middle East quartet calls for 'meaningful' Israel-Palestinian talks

North Korea tested missiles in first challenge to Biden administration: US official

How AstraZeneca's errors eroded US confidence in its Covid shot

Messages on 81st Pakistan Resolution Day: Xi says CPEC has entered ‘high quality’ phase of development

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters