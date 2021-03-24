ANL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.27%)
ASC 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
ASL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.69%)
AVN 95.50 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.58%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.08%)
DGKC 125.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.65 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.97%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.94%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.14%)
HASCOL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.31%)
HUBC 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.36%)
KAPCO 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.73%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.97%)
PAEL 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
PIBTL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
POWER 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.7%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.12%)
PRL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
PTC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (11.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.78%)
TRG 155.85 Increased By ▲ 11.85 (8.23%)
UNITY 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By ▲ 23.04 (0.47%)
BR30 25,790 Increased By ▲ 433.89 (1.71%)
KSE100 45,544 Increased By ▲ 136.86 (0.3%)
KSE30 18,801 Increased By ▲ 50.99 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Macquarie prepares gas pipeline Open Grid Europe for sale

  • Macquarie's European Infrastructure Fund 4 (MEIF4) is working with Macquarie Capital and UBS on the divestiture, the people said.
  • OGE was MEIF4's first investment, which was followed by acquisitions of gas grids in the Czech Republic and Italy, European wind farms and broadcasting towers as well as hydro power plants and utilities.
Reuters 24 Mar 2021

FRANKFURT: Macquarie is preparing Open Grid Europe (OGE), Germany's top gas transmission system operator, for sale in a deal potentially worth about 6 billion euros ($7 billion), people familiar with the matter said.

Macquarie's European Infrastructure Fund 4 (MEIF4) is working with Macquarie Capital and UBS on the divestiture, the people said.

First-round offers are expected before the summer break with the signing of a deal targeted before year-end, they added.

Macquarie declined to comment, while UBS was not immediately available for comment.

OGE was MEIF4's first investment, which was followed by acquisitions of gas grids in the Czech Republic and Italy, European wind farms and broadcasting towers as well as hydro power plants and utilities.

OGE - which operates a gas network of about 12,000 kms (7,500 miles) and employs 1,450 people - was originally part of German utility E.ON, but was sold in 2012 to a consortium of investors at a valuation of 3.2 billion euros.

Macquarie owns a 24% stake, while British Columbia Investment Management holds 32%, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority 25% and Munich Re 19%. Macquarie is currently talking to the co-investors whether any want to take Macquarie's stake or exit as well, the sources said.

OGE has a regulated asset base of 3.5-4 billion euros having invested heavily over the last years and could be valued at about 1.5 times that, the sources said.

GRTgaz, a French natural gas transmission system operator owned by Engie, has been seen as a potential suitor in the past, as are infrastructure investors, pension funds and sovereign wealth funds.

Potential bidders will closely observe the price that gas pipeline firm Ferngas will fetch in an auction drawing to a close shortly, they said.

First Sentier Investors (FSI) has asked for final bids for the roughly 700 million euro grid company by the end of the week with Swiss Life and Snam among those expected to hand in offers, people close to that auction said.

FSI and the bidders declined to comment.

UBS gas pipeline Open Grid Europe Macquarie Capital Macquarie's European Infrastructure Fund 4 German utility

Macquarie prepares gas pipeline Open Grid Europe for sale

Ship in blocked convoy in Egypt's Suez Canal on move: report

NPF ratio of Islamic Banking remains well below overall banking industry: SBP

LHC grants interim bail to Maryam Nawaz till April 12 in graft case

Deputy ruler of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan passes away

COVID outbreak: 30 deaths, 3,301 new infections reported in 24 hours

IHC reserves verdict on Gilani's petition challenging Senate chairman election

Middle East quartet calls for 'meaningful' Israel-Palestinian talks

North Korea tested missiles in first challenge to Biden administration: US official

How AstraZeneca's errors eroded US confidence in its Covid shot

Messages on 81st Pakistan Resolution Day: Xi says CPEC has entered ‘high quality’ phase of development

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters