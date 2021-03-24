Business & Finance
Lyondell Houston refinery large coker operating at low production level
24 Mar 2021
HOUSTON: The large coker at Lyondell Basell Industries 263,776 barrel-per-day (bpd) Houston refinery continues on Wednesday to operate at a low production level since restarting on March 15, said sources familiar with plant operations.
A worker at the plant was taken to a Houston hospital after being burned while trying to clear a plugged-up heater pump on the 57,000-bpd coker, the sources said.

