Lyondell Houston refinery large coker operating at low production level

HOUSTON: The large coker at Lyondell Basell Industries 263,776 barrel-per-day (bpd) Houston refinery continues on Wednesday to operate at a low production level since restarting on March 15, said sources familiar with plant operations.

A worker at the plant was taken to a Houston hospital after being burned while trying to clear a plugged-up heater pump on the 57,000-bpd coker, the sources said.