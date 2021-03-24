1,774 new cases of COVID-19 reported

LAHORE: As many as 1,774 cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Wednesday while the pandemic claimed nine precious lives which turned the death toll to 6,046.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 202,743.

The PP&SHD confirmed that 1184 new cases were reported in Lahore, one in Kasur, 22 in Sheikhupura, two in Nankana Sahib, 78 in Rawalpindi, 24 in Jehlum, one in Chakwal, 31 in Gujranwala,15 in Mandi Bahauddin, eight in Narowal, two in Hafizabad,67 in Sialkot,35 in Gujrat,97 in Faisalabad,15 in Toba Tek Singh, 11 in Chineot, four in Jhang,11 in Sargodha, one in Mianwali, one in Bhakkar, 46 in Multan, seven in Vehari,15 in Khanewal, two in Lodharan, one in Layyah, one Rajanpur, 11 in Rahimyar Khan, 28 in Bahawalpur,10 in Bahawalnagar,14 in Okara, nine in Pakpatan and 15 new cases were reported in Sahiwal district. The Punjab health department conducted 3,684,764 tests for the COVID-19 so far while 178,942 confirmed cases had been recovered.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from the COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged people.