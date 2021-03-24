ANL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.27%)
Pakistan

Pharmaceutical products export increases 23.13pc in 8 months

  • The pharmaceutical exports in February 2021 were recorded at US $22.692 million against the export of $20.303 million in February 2020.
APP 24 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The exports of Pharmaceutical products from the country witnessed an increase of 23.13 percent during the eight months of ongoing financial year (2020-21) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year.

The country exported pharmaceutical worth US $184.135 million during July-February (2020-21) as against the export of US $149.544 million during July-February (2019-20), showing growth of 23.13 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of pharmaceutical products also increased by 20.02 percent by going up from 10,692 metric tons to 12,833 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, year- on- year basis the pharmaceutical goods export increased by 11.77 percent during the month of February 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

The pharmaceutical exports in February 2021 were recorded at US $22.692 million against the export of $20.303 million in February 2020, the PBS data revealed.

However, month- on- month basis, the exports of pharmaceutical also rose by 0.64 percent in February 2021 when compared to $22.547 million in January 2021.

