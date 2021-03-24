Business & Finance
Boubyan Bank sets yield at 3.95pc for perpetual dollar sukuk
- Citi, NBK Capital, Standard Chartered , Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Boubyan Capital, Emirates NBD Capital, Kamco Invest, Kuwait International Bank and KFH Capital are arranging the deal, which is expected to close later on Wednesday.
24 Mar 2021
DUBAI: Kuwait's Boubyan Bank on Wednesday set the yield for US dollar-denominated Tier 1 Islamic bonds at 3.95% after receiving over $1.2 billion in orders, a bank document showed.
It had given initial price guidance of around 4.25% for the sukuk, which are designed to be perpetual in nature, but can be called after a specified period. They are non-callable for six years.
Citi, NBK Capital, Standard Chartered , Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Boubyan Capital, Emirates NBD Capital, Kamco Invest, Kuwait International Bank and KFH Capital are arranging the deal, which is expected to close later on Wednesday.
Pakistan to close educational institutes in COVID hotspot till April 11
Boubyan Bank sets yield at 3.95pc for perpetual dollar sukuk
Ship in blocked convoy in Egypt's Suez Canal on move: report
NPF ratio of Islamic Banking remains well below overall banking industry: SBP
LHC grants interim bail to Maryam Nawaz till April 12 in graft case
Deputy ruler of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan passes away
COVID outbreak: 30 deaths, 3,301 new infections reported in 24 hours
IHC reserves verdict on Gilani's petition challenging Senate chairman election
Middle East quartet calls for 'meaningful' Israel-Palestinian talks
North Korea tested missiles in first challenge to Biden administration: US official
How AstraZeneca's errors eroded US confidence in its Covid shot
Messages on 81st Pakistan Resolution Day: Xi says CPEC has entered ‘high quality’ phase of development
Read more stories
Comments