FM expresses grief over death of Dubai’s deputy ruler

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of Deputy Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

“We express solidarity with the leadership and people of the United Arab Emirates in this hour of grief,” the foreign minister in a statement.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said the invaluable services of Sheikh Hamdan for the development and prosperity of the UAE would be remembered forever.

He prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace and for grant of patience to the bereaved family.

The Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, died at the age of 75 on Wednesday.

Sheikh Hamdan, also the UAE’s Finance Minister, was the brother of current Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.