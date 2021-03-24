ANL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.27%)
ASC 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
ASL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.69%)
AVN 95.50 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.58%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.08%)
DGKC 125.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.65 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.97%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.94%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.14%)
HASCOL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.31%)
HUBC 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.36%)
KAPCO 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.73%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.97%)
PAEL 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
PIBTL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
POWER 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.7%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.12%)
PRL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
PTC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (11.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.78%)
TRG 155.85 Increased By ▲ 11.85 (8.23%)
UNITY 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By ▲ 23.04 (0.47%)
BR30 25,790 Increased By ▲ 433.89 (1.71%)
KSE100 45,544 Increased By ▲ 136.86 (0.3%)
KSE30 18,801 Increased By ▲ 50.99 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Govt to ensure institutional transparency through automation system: Faisal

  • He said the decades old record of DRAP would now be accessible after its digitalization, which was undoubtedly a great achievement.
APP Updated 24 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Dr Faisal Sultan Wednesday said the government believed in merit, transparency and good governance.

The digitalization of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), with introduction of E-Office, was a major step towards realization of good governance and transparency, he added.

Dr Faisal Sultan was addressing the ceremony to handing over of management system documents to DRAP and inauguration of its E-Office through video link.

He said the decades old record of DRAP would now be accessible after its digitalization, which was undoubtedly a great achievement. The instant delivery of services and getting information could only be made possible through system automation.

Dr Faisal Sultan said in today's modern age, the people were improving their products or getting their required services and products through a single click.

He said the trace and track system would help other institutions save their precious time and resources. The government would eliminate corrupt practices in institutions through introducing sophisticated and transparent system, he added.

Appreciating the induction of Pakistan Integrated Information Management System in DRAP, digitalization of its record and opening of its E-Office, the SAPM thanked the United States Agency for International Development for extending their technical support to make it possible.

