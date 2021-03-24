Business & Finance
TSB chair Meddings steps down after bank sale shelved
- "Following Sabadell's announcement last week that no sale process will be initiated in the near future and with TSB performing well, this is the right time for Richard to step down," TSB said on Wednesday.
- Meddings will stay on while the board searches for a successor, TSB said.
24 Mar 2021
LONDON: The chairman of British bank TSB, Richard Meddings, has said he will step down later this year, after the challenger's Spanish parent Sabadell shelved plans to sell the unit last week.
Meddings - a former Standard Chartered finance director who also sits on the board of Credit Suisse - has steered TSB through a turbulent period over three years as chairman, including a major IT meltdown that plunged the bank to a loss and ousted its former CEO.
"Following Sabadell's announcement last week that no sale process will be initiated in the near future and with TSB performing well, this is the right time for Richard to step down," TSB said on Wednesday.
Meddings will stay on while the board searches for a successor, TSB said.
Pakistan to close educational institutes in COVID hotspot till April 11
TSB chair Meddings steps down after bank sale shelved
Ship in blocked convoy in Egypt's Suez Canal on move: report
NPF ratio of Islamic Banking remains well below overall banking industry: SBP
LHC grants interim bail to Maryam Nawaz till April 12 in graft case
Deputy ruler of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan passes away
COVID outbreak: 30 deaths, 3,301 new infections reported in 24 hours
IHC reserves verdict on Gilani's petition challenging Senate chairman election
Middle East quartet calls for 'meaningful' Israel-Palestinian talks
North Korea tested missiles in first challenge to Biden administration: US official
How AstraZeneca's errors eroded US confidence in its Covid shot
Messages on 81st Pakistan Resolution Day: Xi says CPEC has entered ‘high quality’ phase of development
Read more stories
Comments