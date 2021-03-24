Nation well aware of opposition leaders’ corruption: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Senator Shibli Faraz has said the entire nation is well aware of the corruption of all the opposition leaders, who while in government, had ruined the economy by ruthlessly looting the national exchequer.

Talking to a private news channel, he said they are now attacking the national institutions, including judiciary and armed forces, as part of their nefarious designs.

Shibli Faraz said the institutions are playing a key role in the development, prosperity and uplift of the country. He said without the rule of law and supremacy of the constitution, the country cannot not acquire political and economic stability.

He stressed the need of collective efforts to put the country on path of progress.

Shibli Faraz said the incumbent government is prioritizing the human resource development with the provision of quality education and health facilities to the people. To a question, he lauded the government for taking effective measures to contain the novel coronavirus.