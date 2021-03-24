Pakistan
Cottage Business Housing concept to be introduced in Punjab: Buzdar
- The Chief Minister said an industrial zone will be set up in Muzaffargarh under Public Private Partnership mode.
24 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the Cottage Business Housing concept will be introduced in the province.
Talking to President Dera Ghazi Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Khawaja Jalaluddin Rumi, who called on him in Lahore, he said Cottage Business Housing will provide the women with employment opportunities and residential facilities.
He said Quaid-e-Azam Business Park is being developed on the model of a Special Economic Zone. The Chief Minister said an industrial zone will be set up in Muzaffargarh under Public Private Partnership mode.
Khawaja Jalaluddin Rumi apprised the Chief Minister about the steps being taken for industrial development in DG Khan Division.
