Markets
Czechs sell CZK 6bn of VAR/27 bonds
- Wednesday's auction produced an average yield of 1.890 basis points below the 6-month Prague interbank offered rate (PRIBOR) of 0.43%. The bond has a 0.27% coupon.
- The ministry has set the annual coupon as an average reference interest rate minus 10 basis points, and will reset it again in May 2021.
24 Mar 2021
PRAGUE: The Czech Finance Ministry 6.0 billion crowns ($270.49 million) worth of variable-rate government bonds due 2027 in the first, competitive round of bidding on Wednesday, meeting its planned offer.
Wednesday's auction produced an average yield of 1.890 basis points below the 6-month Prague interbank offered rate (PRIBOR) of 0.43%. The bond has a 0.27% coupon.
The ministry has set the annual coupon as an average reference interest rate minus 10 basis points, and will reset it again in May 2021.
Pakistan to close educational institutes in COVID hotspot till April 11
Czechs sell CZK 6bn of VAR/27 bonds
Ship in blocked convoy in Egypt's Suez Canal on move: report
NPF ratio of Islamic Banking remains well below overall banking industry: SBP
LHC grants interim bail to Maryam Nawaz till April 12 in graft case
Deputy ruler of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan passes away
COVID outbreak: 30 deaths, 3,301 new infections reported in 24 hours
IHC reserves verdict on Gilani's petition challenging Senate chairman election
Middle East quartet calls for 'meaningful' Israel-Palestinian talks
North Korea tested missiles in first challenge to Biden administration: US official
How AstraZeneca's errors eroded US confidence in its Covid shot
Messages on 81st Pakistan Resolution Day: Xi says CPEC has entered ‘high quality’ phase of development
Read more stories
Comments