Pakistan
Pakistan lauds reactivation of Afghan peace process
- The Pakistani envoy called on all sides to work towards reduction of violence as it will strengthen the hands of 'spoilers', both within and outside Afghanistan.
24 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has welcomed the recent efforts to re-energize the peace process in Afghanistan.
In a statement submitted to the UN Security Council, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the world body Munir Akram, however, warned against spoilers' attempts to subvert the peace negotiations and prevent a political settlement in the strife-torn country.
The Pakistani envoy called on all sides to work towards reduction of violence as it will strengthen the hands of 'spoilers', both within and outside Afghanistan.
He said we must guard against those who desire to frustrate a peaceful settlement on the pretext of safeguarding democracy and human rights and to continue to use Afghan territory against its neighbours.
Pakistan to close educational institutes in COVID hotspot till April 11
Pakistan lauds reactivation of Afghan peace process
Ship in blocked convoy in Egypt's Suez Canal on move: report
NPF ratio of Islamic Banking remains well below overall banking industry: SBP
LHC grants interim bail to Maryam Nawaz till April 12 in graft case
Deputy ruler of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan passes away
COVID outbreak: 30 deaths, 3,301 new infections reported in 24 hours
IHC reserves verdict on Gilani's petition challenging Senate chairman election
Middle East quartet calls for 'meaningful' Israel-Palestinian talks
North Korea tested missiles in first challenge to Biden administration: US official
How AstraZeneca's errors eroded US confidence in its Covid shot
Messages on 81st Pakistan Resolution Day: Xi says CPEC has entered ‘high quality’ phase of development
Read more stories
Comments