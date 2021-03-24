Pakistan lauds reactivation of Afghan peace process

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has welcomed the recent efforts to re-energize the peace process in Afghanistan.

In a statement submitted to the UN Security Council, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the world body Munir Akram, however, warned against spoilers' attempts to subvert the peace negotiations and prevent a political settlement in the strife-torn country.

The Pakistani envoy called on all sides to work towards reduction of violence as it will strengthen the hands of 'spoilers', both within and outside Afghanistan.

He said we must guard against those who desire to frustrate a peaceful settlement on the pretext of safeguarding democracy and human rights and to continue to use Afghan territory against its neighbours.