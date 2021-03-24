ANL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.27%)
ASC 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
ASL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.69%)
AVN 95.50 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.58%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.08%)
DGKC 125.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.65 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.97%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.94%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.14%)
HASCOL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.31%)
HUBC 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.36%)
KAPCO 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.73%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.97%)
PAEL 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
PIBTL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
POWER 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.7%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.12%)
PRL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
PTC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (11.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.78%)
TRG 155.85 Increased By ▲ 11.85 (8.23%)
UNITY 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By ▲ 23.04 (0.47%)
BR30 25,790 Increased By ▲ 433.89 (1.71%)
KSE100 45,544 Increased By ▲ 136.86 (0.3%)
KSE30 18,801 Increased By ▲ 50.99 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
World

Singapore expands COVID-19 vaccinations to younger age group

  • Residents aged 45 to 59 years can now register to receive vaccines, of which 1.1 million doses have so far been administered in Singapore, with 310,000 people having completed the full regimen, health minister Gan Kim Yong told a media briefing.
  • The trade and tourism reliant nation of 5.7 million people, a regional business centre, has recorded no new locally-transmitted coronavirus cases in the past two weeks and has managed to quickly control most of its outbreaks.
Reuters 24 Mar 2021

SINGAPORE: Singapore said on Wednesday it has opened up its COVID-19 immunisation drive to a younger age group, after more than half of its elderly population signed up for or received their vaccinations.

Residents aged 45 to 59 years can now register to receive vaccines, of which 1.1 million doses have so far been administered in Singapore, with 310,000 people having completed the full regimen, health minister Gan Kim Yong told a media briefing.

The trade and tourism reliant nation of 5.7 million people, a regional business centre, has recorded no new locally-transmitted coronavirus cases in the past two weeks and has managed to quickly control most of its outbreaks.

Singapore has been using vaccines made by Pfizer and BioNTech and Moderna, and has taken delivery of 200,000 doses of CoronaVac, the vaccine of Sinovac Biotech , which has yet to be granted emergency use approval by Singapore authorities.

Asked if the city-state has seen disruption in its vaccine supply due to the European Union's extension on export restrictions, Gan said Singapore has yet to experience any problems but "remain concerned about the supplies and continuity of supplies."

