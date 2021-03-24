ANL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.27%)
ASC 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
ASL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.69%)
AVN 95.50 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.58%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.08%)
DGKC 125.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.65 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.97%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.94%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.14%)
HASCOL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.31%)
HUBC 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.36%)
KAPCO 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.73%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.97%)
PAEL 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
PIBTL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
POWER 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.7%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.12%)
PRL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
PTC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (11.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.78%)
TRG 155.85 Increased By ▲ 11.85 (8.23%)
UNITY 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By ▲ 23.04 (0.47%)
BR30 25,790 Increased By ▲ 433.89 (1.71%)
KSE100 45,544 Increased By ▲ 136.86 (0.3%)
KSE30 18,801 Increased By ▲ 50.99 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Hong Kong clinic punished for recommending foreign vaccine over Chinese jab

  • More than 250,000 of them got the Sinovac jab, while the rest got Pfizer-BioNTech shots.
AFP 24 Mar 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong health authorities have ejected a private clinic from the city's coronavirus vaccination programme after it reportedly recommended the German-made Pfizer/BioNTech shot to patients over the one from China's Sinovac.

The move illustrates the Hong Kong government's sensitivity to any criticism of the Sinovac vaccine, which has a comparatively lower efficacy rate and was fast-tracked by regulators despite a lack of published data.

The city's health department said Tuesday that the clinic would no longer administer Covid-19 jabs because a doctor violated an agreement with the inoculation programme.

Authorities said they had also reclaimed unused Sinovac doses from the clinic.

The announcement came after a photo of a notice at the clinic comparing the two vaccines' efficacy rates went viral online over the weekend.

"Advice: don't take Sinovac, take BioNTech," the notice read, adding one of the clinic's own doctors had chosen the latter.

Ta Kung Pao, a newspaper that answers to Beijing's Liaison Office in Hong Kong, then ran a report accusing the doctor of "smearing" the Sinovac vaccine.

So far some 403,000 Hong Kongers -- about five percent of the city's population -- have received their first doses.

More than 250,000 of them got the Sinovac jab, while the rest got Pfizer-BioNTech shots.

Separately on Wednesday, the government suspended the Pfizer shot due to a packaging problem, but stressed it did not believe there was a safety risk.

China's coronavirus vaccine makers have been less forthcoming than their competitors in publishing peer-reviewed data from clinical trials -- even as Beijing pushes those shots around the world as an alternative to Western-made shots.

The Sinovac shot was approved by Hong Kong after the company submitted data directly to regulators, not to a peer-reviewed medical journal.

Data on the jab from trials in other countries points to efficacy of between 50-80 percent, depending on the studies, compared with Pfizer/BioNTech's 94-95 percent.

Hong Kong began its vaccination drive last month but the public take-up has been slow and ensnared by roiling distrust of China, fuelled by Beijing's sweeping crackdown on the city's democracy movement.

A recent poll said only 37 percent of adults planned to get vaccinated.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has previously lamented the tepid enthusiasm for vaccination and accused critics of "smearing" China's vaccines.

However, some of the city's own leading epidemiologists have openly stated that the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine is measurably more effective.

Coronavirus hong kong BioNTech Pfizer Sinovac coronavirus vaccination Chinese jab

Hong Kong clinic punished for recommending foreign vaccine over Chinese jab

Ship in blocked convoy in Egypt's Suez Canal on move: report

NPF ratio of Islamic Banking remains well below overall banking industry: SBP

LHC grants interim bail to Maryam Nawaz till April 12 in graft case

Deputy ruler of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan passes away

COVID outbreak: 30 deaths, 3,301 new infections reported in 24 hours

IHC reserves verdict on Gilani's petition challenging Senate chairman election

Middle East quartet calls for 'meaningful' Israel-Palestinian talks

North Korea tested missiles in first challenge to Biden administration: US official

How AstraZeneca's errors eroded US confidence in its Covid shot

Messages on 81st Pakistan Resolution Day: Xi says CPEC has entered ‘high quality’ phase of development

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters