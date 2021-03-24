ANL 33.24 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.2%)
ASC 15.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.79%)
ASL 24.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.45%)
AVN 95.65 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (3.74%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.54%)
DGKC 124.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.13%)
EPCL 53.30 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.29%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
FFBL 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.61%)
FFL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
HASCOL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.53%)
HUBC 85.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.76%)
HUMNL 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
JSCL 22.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1%)
KAPCO 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.93%)
MLCF 46.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.13%)
PAEL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
PIBTL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
POWER 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.7%)
PPL 91.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.85%)
PRL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
PTC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (11.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.8%)
TRG 155.85 Increased By ▲ 11.85 (8.23%)
UNITY 29.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 4,908 Increased By ▲ 17.05 (0.35%)
BR30 25,792 Increased By ▲ 435.29 (1.72%)
KSE100 45,508 Increased By ▲ 100.89 (0.22%)
KSE30 18,786 Increased By ▲ 36.54 (0.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Tesla vehicles can now be bought with Bitcoin, according to Tesla CEO Elon Musk

  • On Tuesday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that it is now possible to buy Tesla vehicles in the United States with Bitcoin.
  • Tesla’s market value soared to over $800 billion by January, before dropping to less than $600 billion in February. It now stands at around $635 billion.
BR Web Desk Updated 24 Mar 2021

On Tuesday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that it is now possible to buy Tesla vehicles in the United States with Bitcoin.

The automobile company revealed last month that it had bought over $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin, and would soon start accepting the world's most lucrative cryptocurrency as a form of payment.

Musk added that people residing outside the United States will be able to purchase a Tesla with Bitcoin "later this year", articulating that Tesla is using "internal [...] open source software" to accept payments.

Musk added that Tesla “operates bitcoin nodes directly" - as Nodes are computers on Bitcoin’s network that work to verify transactions.

Musk has embraced the popular cryptocurrency more than any other tech company, due to which Tesla's share price has seen huge gains over the last 12 months, with Tesla shares rising from around $100 to over $600, and Bitcoin rising from around $7,000 to over $55,000.

However, some investors have raised concerns that Tesla and Bitcoin are both in "bubble territory".

Tesla’s market value soared to over $800 billion by January, before dropping to less than $600 billion in February. It now stands at around $635 billion.

United States Elon Musk bitcoin Tesla cryptocurreny

Tesla vehicles can now be bought with Bitcoin, according to Tesla CEO Elon Musk

NPF ratio of Islamic Banking remains well below overall banking industry: SBP

LHC grants interim bail to Maryam Nawaz till April 12 in graft case

Deputy ruler of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan passes away

COVID outbreak: 30 deaths, 3,301 new infections reported in 24 hours

IHC reserves verdict on Gilani's petition challenging Senate chairman election

Middle East quartet calls for 'meaningful' Israel-Palestinian talks

North Korea tested missiles in first challenge to Biden administration: US official

How AstraZeneca's errors eroded US confidence in its Covid shot

Messages on 81st Pakistan Resolution Day: Xi says CPEC has entered ‘high quality’ phase of development

Brazil's 24-hour Covid deaths surpass 3,000 for first time

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters