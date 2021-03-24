Markets
Ugandan shilling flat, commodity inflows offer support
- At 0909 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,660/3,670, same level as Tuesday's close.
24 Mar 2021
KAMPALA: The Ugandan shilling was unchanged on Wednesday, supported by inflows from exporters of agricultural commodities.
