You can now purchase a Tesla with Bitcoin

Ali Ahmed Updated 24 Mar 2021

Technology magnate and chief of Tesla Inc, Elon Musk on Wednesday announced that the customers can now purchase a Tesla vehicle with Bitcoin.

“You can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin,” tweeted Musk on Wednesday. He informed that the payment through Bitcoin capability will be available outside the United States later this year.

“Tesla is using only internal and open source software and operates Bitcoin nodes directly. Bitcoin paid to Tesla will be retained as Bitcoin, not converted to fiat currency,” added Musk.

Last month Elon Musk's electric carmaker Tesla invested $1.5 billion in the virtual unit, while Twitter chief Jack Dorsey and rap mogul Jay-Z said they are creating a fund aimed at making Bitcoin "the internet's currency". Others jumping on the bandwagon include Wall Street player BNY Mellon, investment fund giant BlackRock and credit card titan Mastercard.

It is pertinent to mention that Bitcoin has tripled in value over the last three months -- it was worth $20,000 in December -- bolstered by increasing backing from corporate heavyweights.

