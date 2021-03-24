ANL 32.57 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.1%)
ASC 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.99%)
ASL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.08%)
AVN 91.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.3%)
BOP 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
DGKC 124.66 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (0.94%)
EPCL 53.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.71%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.84%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.14%)
HASCOL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
HUBC 85.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
JSCL 22.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.69%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.8%)
MLCF 46.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.94%)
PAEL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
PIBTL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.91%)
PPL 91.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.56%)
PRL 26.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
PTC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (11.88%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.36%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.56%)
TRG 145.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.22%)
UNITY 29.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
BR100 4,892 Increased By ▲ 0.9 (0.02%)
BR30 25,425 Increased By ▲ 68.99 (0.27%)
KSE100 45,412 Increased By ▲ 4.32 (0.01%)
KSE30 18,727 Decreased By ▼ -22.76 (-0.12%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
World

India reports most COVID-19 deaths this year

  • Total deaths have shot up to 160,441 in India.
Reuters 24 Mar 2021

NEW DELHI: India reported 275 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, the most this year, as a second surge in cases fills up hospital beds in big states such as Maharashtra.

Infections rose by 47,262 in the past 24 hours, the highest since early November, to a total of 11.7 million, data from the health ministry showed. India has recorded the most number of cases after the United States and Brazil.

Total deaths have shot up to 160,441 in India.

