Kuroda says BOJ has no plan to unload its massive ETF holdings
- We have absolutely no plan to unload our ETF holdings.
24 Mar 2021
TOKYO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday the central bank had no plan now to start selling its massive holdings of exchange-traded funds (ETF).
"We have absolutely no plan to unload our ETF holdings. If we were to do so in the future, we must decide on guidelines at a policy-setting meeting," Kuroda told parliament.
