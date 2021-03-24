ANL 32.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.04%)
ASC 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.99%)
ASL 24.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.96%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
BYCO 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.08%)
DGKC 125.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.15 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.21%)
FFL 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.08%)
HASCOL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
HUBC 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
JSCL 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
KAPCO 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.69%)
KEL 4.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.8%)
MLCF 46.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
PAEL 33.14 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PIBTL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
POWER 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.01%)
PPL 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.77%)
PRL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
PTC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (11.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.44%)
TRG 145.81 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.26%)
UNITY 29.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.08%)
BR100 4,893 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (0.03%)
BR30 25,451 Increased By ▲ 95 (0.37%)
KSE100 45,434 Increased By ▲ 26.82 (0.06%)
KSE30 18,737 Decreased By ▼ -12.94 (-0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Bulgaria reports record-high 4,851 daily COVID-19 cases

  • In total, the Balkan country of 7 million people has recorded 312,741 cases since the start of the pandemic, including 12,307 deaths.
Reuters 24 Mar 2021

SOFIA: Bulgaria reported 4,851 new cases of coronavirus over the past 24 hours, its highest daily tally on record, government health data showed on Wednesday.

In total, the Balkan country of 7 million people has recorded 312,741 cases since the start of the pandemic, including 12,307 deaths.

