World
Bulgaria reports record-high 4,851 daily COVID-19 cases
24 Mar 2021
SOFIA: Bulgaria reported 4,851 new cases of coronavirus over the past 24 hours, its highest daily tally on record, government health data showed on Wednesday.
In total, the Balkan country of 7 million people has recorded 312,741 cases since the start of the pandemic, including 12,307 deaths.
