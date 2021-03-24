Greenwood withdraws from England U21 squad due to injury

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has withdrawn from England's squad for the Euro Under-21 Championship due to injury, the Football Association (FA) said.

Greenwood, who scored in United's 3-1 defeat by Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday, has been replaced by Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell in Aidy Boothroyd's 23-man squad.

Greenwood, 19, has netted 22 goals since the start of last season, the most by a teenager in any of Europe's top five leagues, according to Opta statistics.

England face Switzerland on Thursday before taking on Portugal (March 28) and Croatia (March 31) in the group stage. The knock-out rounds for the tournament, which is being co-hosted by Hungary and Slovenia, will be held in May and June.