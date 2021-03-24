ANL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.88%)
ASC 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.05%)
ASL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.08%)
AVN 91.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.23%)
BOP 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
BYCO 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.45%)
DGKC 124.95 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.17%)
EPCL 53.25 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.2%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.47%)
FFL 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.08%)
HASCOL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
JSCL 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
KAPCO 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.83%)
KEL 4.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.13%)
MLCF 46.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.94%)
PAEL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
PIBTL 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
POWER 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.8%)
PPL 90.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.88%)
PRL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.57%)
PTC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (11.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.68%)
TRG 146.10 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.46%)
UNITY 29.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
BR100 4,893 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (0.03%)
BR30 25,457 Increased By ▲ 101.01 (0.4%)
KSE100 45,418 Increased By ▲ 10.26 (0.02%)
KSE30 18,727 Decreased By ▼ -22.67 (-0.12%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

COVID-19 vaccine in pill-form to enter first phase of clinical trials

  • A coronavirus vaccine in pill form could enter the first phases of clinical trials by June this year, with Oravax being the company working on the substance.
  • The company reiterated that this step is an early phase in the development of the vaccine, and even if it clears clinical trials, there could be a year's wait until it is formally authorised for use.
BR Web Desk 24 Mar 2021

A coronavirus vaccine in pill form could enter the first phases of clinical trials by June this year, with Oravax being the company working on the substance.

The company reiterated that this step is an early phase in the development of the vaccine, and even if it clears clinical trials, there could be a year's wait until it is formally authorised for use.

Oral vaccines have been assessed for "second generation" vaccines, which are designed to be more scalable, easier to administer and simpler to distribute.

Oravax is a joint venture constituting two firms: the Israeli-American company known as Oramed and the Indian company Premas Biotech.

According to Nadav Kidron, CEO of Oramed, an oral vaccine could "potentially [enable] people to take the vaccine themselves at home", adding that the vaccine can be shipped in a normal refrigerator and stored at room temperature, "making it logistically easier to get it anywhere around the world".

Oral vaccines are also seen to be useful to people who are severely needle-phobic and may be more rapid to administer, especially avoiding risk of infections.

Other types of second-generation vaccines are also being investigated, such as vaccines delivered by a spray through the nose, or through patches.

COVID 19 vaccine oravax premas biotech oramed

COVID-19 vaccine in pill-form to enter first phase of clinical trials

NPF ratio of Islamic Banking remains well below overall banking industry: SBP

LHC grants interim bail to Maryam Nawaz till April 12 in graft case

Deputy ruler of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan passes away

COVID outbreak: 30 deaths, 3,301 new infections reported in 24 hours

IHC reserves verdict on Gilani's petition challenging Senate chairman election

Middle East quartet calls for 'meaningful' Israel-Palestinian talks

North Korea tested missiles in first challenge to Biden administration: US official

How AstraZeneca's errors eroded US confidence in its Covid shot

Messages on 81st Pakistan Resolution Day: Xi says CPEC has entered ‘high quality’ phase of development

Brazil's 24-hour Covid deaths surpass 3,000 for first time

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters