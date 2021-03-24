ANL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.88%)
ASC 15.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.12%)
ASL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.08%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
BYCO 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.08%)
DGKC 124.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.01%)
EPCL 53.15 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 27.81 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.24%)
FFL 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.08%)
HASCOL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
JSCL 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
KAPCO 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.83%)
KEL 4.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.8%)
MLCF 46.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
PAEL 33.14 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PIBTL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
POWER 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.8%)
PPL 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.77%)
PRL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.57%)
PTC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (11.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.44%)
TRG 146.05 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.42%)
UNITY 29.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.08%)
BR100 4,893 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (0.04%)
BR30 25,462 Increased By ▲ 105.29 (0.42%)
KSE100 45,420 Increased By ▲ 12.56 (0.03%)
KSE30 18,727 Decreased By ▼ -22.22 (-0.12%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Palm oil may drop to 3,798 ringgit

  The bounce ended around a resistance at 3,991 ringgit, after the formation of an exhaustion gap forming on Tuesday. This gap will be filled.
Reuters 24 Mar 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may drop to 3,798 ringgit per tonne, as it may have completed a bounce from 3,667 ringgit.

The bounce ended around a resistance at 3,991 ringgit, after the formation of an exhaustion gap forming on Tuesday. This gap will be filled.

The downtrend from 4,192 ringgit has resumed, driven by a wave C, which is capable of travelling into 3,554-3,676 ringgit range.

A break above 3,991 ringgit could lead to a gain at 4,068 ringgit.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Wheat Corn ringgit Oil Palm ringgit fiscal injection

