World
Ukraine reports record high coronavirus deaths for second day in a row
24 Mar 2021
KYIV: Ukraine registered a record daily high of 342 coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, health minister Maksym Stepanov said on Wednesday.
The previous high of 333 deaths was on Tuesday.
Stepanov said 14,174 new infections were reported over the past 24 hours. Ukraine has reported a total of 1,579,906 coronavirus cases and 30,773 deaths.
