Southgate spoiled for choice as 'home' Euro 2020 awaits for England

LONDON: Three World Cup qualifiers against San Marino, Albania and Poland over the next week provide England manager Gareth Southgate with his final chance to experiment before he names his squad for the delayed Euro 2020.

The Three Lions will enjoy home advantage for most of the Euro as they aim to end a 55-year wait to win a major international tournament.

Wembley host all three of their group games against Croatia, Scotland and the Czech Republic, as well as both semi-finals and the final.

Fans could even be back in stadiums by June and July to cheer Southgate's men on thanks to the speed of the UK's coronavirus vaccination roll out.

The pressure is on the England boss to build on a surprise run to the World Cup semi-finals in 2018, especially given the rich resources he now has to choose from.

AFP Sport looks at the big decisions that await Southgate in the coming months.