ANL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.98%)
ASC 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
ASL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.74%)
AVN 91.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.75%)
BOP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.1%)
BYCO 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
DGKC 125.56 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.67%)
EPCL 53.25 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.2%)
FCCL 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.25%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
HASCOL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.13%)
HUBC 85.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.88%)
HUMNL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
JSCL 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
KAPCO 42.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.8%)
MLCF 46.06 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.01%)
PAEL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.91%)
PIBTL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
POWER 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.85%)
PPL 91.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.56%)
PRL 26.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.68%)
PTC 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (6.59%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 41.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.1%)
TRG 145.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.11%)
UNITY 29.98 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.81%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 4,904 Increased By ▲ 12.59 (0.26%)
BR30 25,510 Increased By ▲ 153.84 (0.61%)
KSE100 45,468 Increased By ▲ 60.36 (0.13%)
KSE30 18,757 Increased By ▲ 7.5 (0.04%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 24, 2021
Sports

Southgate spoiled for choice as 'home' Euro 2020 awaits for England

  • Wembley host all three of their group games against Croatia, Scotland and the Czech Republic, as well as both semi-finals and the final.
AFP 24 Mar 2021

LONDON: Three World Cup qualifiers against San Marino, Albania and Poland over the next week provide England manager Gareth Southgate with his final chance to experiment before he names his squad for the delayed Euro 2020.

The Three Lions will enjoy home advantage for most of the Euro as they aim to end a 55-year wait to win a major international tournament.

Wembley host all three of their group games against Croatia, Scotland and the Czech Republic, as well as both semi-finals and the final.

Fans could even be back in stadiums by June and July to cheer Southgate's men on thanks to the speed of the UK's coronavirus vaccination roll out.

The pressure is on the England boss to build on a surprise run to the World Cup semi-finals in 2018, especially given the rich resources he now has to choose from.

AFP Sport looks at the big decisions that await Southgate in the coming months.

Poland San Marino Southgate's England manager

